Channing Capital Management LLC Has $52.67 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424,089 shares during the period. Stifel Financial makes up approximately 1.7% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Stifel Financial worth $52,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 328,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,227. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.10. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

