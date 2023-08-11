Channing Capital Management LLC Buys 37,616 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,616 shares during the period. Brink’s comprises about 2.4% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Brink’s worth $74,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE BCO traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brink’s

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.