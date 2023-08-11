Channing Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Murphy Oil worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at $854,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,500 shares of company stock worth $5,269,030 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

