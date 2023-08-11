Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,250 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $94,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,828,000 after purchasing an additional 440,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Financial Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after acquiring an additional 290,140 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in American Financial Group by 530.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after acquiring an additional 256,597 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.22. 386,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $122.08. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.99 and a one year high of $150.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

