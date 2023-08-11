Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 94,592 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 90,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Century Lithium Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
