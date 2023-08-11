Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of CLBT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. 783,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,128. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 2,140,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 294,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

