Ceera Investments LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in 3M by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 13,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 3M by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $103.89. 2,202,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.78 and a 200 day moving average of $104.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3M



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

