Ceera Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBOFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 136,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 44,523 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Trading Up 4.0 %

DCBO traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $36.71. 63,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,131. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Docebo had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Docebo

Docebo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.