Ceera Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 136,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 42,873 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 44,523 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCBO traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $36.71. 63,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,131. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Docebo had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

