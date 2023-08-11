Ceera Investments LLC Acquires 27,695 Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of CS Disco worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CS Disco by 81.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 353,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CS Disco by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after buying an additional 332,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CS Disco by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after buying an additional 258,911 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 679,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 180,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CS Disco from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of LAW stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,749. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $634.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.24. CS Disco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 33.21% and a negative net margin of 59.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

