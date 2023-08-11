Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,169 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 3.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.40% of Cboe Global Markets worth $56,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.24. 1,020,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,900 shares of company stock worth $5,873,547 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

