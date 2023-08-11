Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 38.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 125,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 34,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

