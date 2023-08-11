Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 279,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 304,284 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Stock Performance

CBIO remained flat at $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday. 181,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,055. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

