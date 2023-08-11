CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 6,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,364. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $30.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.19. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
