Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 7th

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carpenter Technology to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE CRS opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.80. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,333.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

