Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $91.72

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$91.72 and last traded at C$91.98, with a volume of 6951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$127.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.56%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

