Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target to $2.00

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hyliion from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hyliion Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,796. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,227.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hyliion by 1,107.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hyliion by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

