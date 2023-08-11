Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 134500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Canada One Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.
Canada One Mining Company Profile
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
