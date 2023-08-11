Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CPE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPE

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. 1,032,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,050. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.75.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callon Petroleum

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611,344. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.