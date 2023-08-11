Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $5.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

