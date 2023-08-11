CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Trading Up 6.1%

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 2,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 18,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

CalciMedica Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CalciMedica stock. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. CalciMedica comprises about 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 1.57% of CalciMedica at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.