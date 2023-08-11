Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CLBEY opened at C$4.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.10. Calbee has a 12 month low of C$4.55 and a 12 month high of C$5.99.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

