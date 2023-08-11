Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Calbee Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLBEY opened at C$4.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.10. Calbee has a 12 month low of C$4.55 and a 12 month high of C$5.99.
Calbee Company Profile
