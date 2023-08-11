Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) PT Raised to $30.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Cadre Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of CDRE traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 283,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,558. Cadre has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.
Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre
Cadre Company Profile
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cadre
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.