Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) PT Raised to $30.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Cadre Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CDRE traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 283,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,558. Cadre has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

