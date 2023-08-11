Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the July 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CADLF stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $4.46.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, operations, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as operates marine and engineering. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

