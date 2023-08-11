Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, an increase of 121.6% from the July 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
Shares of CADLF stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $4.46.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
