CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.13-$20.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.04 billion.

CACI International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CACI traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $343.87. 159,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CACI International has a 52 week low of $245.32 and a 52 week high of $359.33. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. CACI International had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International will post 19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CACI International from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $371.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 2,850.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $3,445,000. Amundi bought a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $2,331,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CACI International by 14.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

