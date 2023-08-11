Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA) Short Interest Down 90.0% in July

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Performance

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.54. 18,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,112. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 3,762.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

