BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Performance

BYDDY stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. BYD has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

BYD Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About BYD

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

