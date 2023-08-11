Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.90

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.
Buzzi Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89.
About Buzzi
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
