Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Down 96.0% in July

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the July 15th total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRSH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 3,306,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Bruush Oral Care has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Institutional Trading of Bruush Oral Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Bruush Oral Care Company Profile

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. The company offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

