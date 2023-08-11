Brokers Offer Predictions for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

JELD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.30. 11,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,548. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 2.34. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other JELD-WEN news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JELD-WEN news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $639,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,744,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,240,000 after purchasing an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $7,316,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 631,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $5,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

