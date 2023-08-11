Brokers Issue Forecasts for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,060. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.