Brokers Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.45.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE ABX traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,898,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$28.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.88.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 662.50%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

