Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $13.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $829.76. 2,017,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,959. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $866.84 and a 200-day moving average of $713.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

