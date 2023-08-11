Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas L. Place purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of BWBBP stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.