Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BPZZF opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $13.01.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
