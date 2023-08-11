Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Downgraded by Danske to “Sell”

Danske lowered shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance
BOZTY stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Boozt AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.
Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boozt AB (publ)
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is It Time To Plug Into Some Shares Of Plug Power?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 2 Tech Giants To Buy Amidst The Sector’s Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.