Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $16.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,206.23. The stock had a trading volume of 214,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,367. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,800.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,641.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Melius began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.80.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

