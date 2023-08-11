Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BNEFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 68,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $204.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $57.14 million for the quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.