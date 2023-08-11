Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Bonterra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $57.14 million for the quarter.
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
