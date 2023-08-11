BNB (BNB) Price Tops $239.01 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, BNB has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $239.01 or 0.00813480 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $36.77 billion and approximately $379.91 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,853,186 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
