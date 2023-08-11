BNB (BNB) Price Tops $239.01 on Major Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, BNB has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $239.01 or 0.00813480 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $36.77 billion and approximately $379.91 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,853,186 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,853,288.5605736. The last known price of BNB is 240.22415985 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1562 active market(s) with $380,385,587.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.