B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
B&M European Value Retail Price Performance
Shares of BMRRY opened at $27.35 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
