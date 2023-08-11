BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 867.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

BLK stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $697.01. The stock had a trading volume of 496,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,454. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $705.85 and a 200 day moving average of $688.94. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

