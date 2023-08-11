BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$151.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.62 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.51 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BL

BlackLine Stock Up 3.3 %

Insider Activity

BlackLine stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.