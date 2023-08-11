BITICA COIN Trading Up 250.1% Over Last Week (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 147.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 250.1% against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $8,709.98 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.07018616 USD and is up 7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

