Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BITF. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Bitfarms Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,098,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.18. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.33.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 186.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 130.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 339,009 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Stories

