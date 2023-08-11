Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Stock Performance

Shares of BTGGF stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.