Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
Shares of BTGGF stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile
