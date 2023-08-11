Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Stock Performance

Shares of BTGGF stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $28.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45.

Get Bitcoin Group alerts:

Bitcoin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.