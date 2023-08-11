Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07, reports. The business had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$596.97 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 2.00%.

Bird Construction Stock Up 5.2 %

BDT opened at C$9.43 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32. The stock has a market cap of C$507.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Bird Construction Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

