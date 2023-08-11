Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Down 87.9% in July

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the July 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

BIXT stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Bioxytran has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bioxytran will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bioxytran

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

