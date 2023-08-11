BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Lake Street Capital

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLFS. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.33.

BLFS stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $701,326.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,832.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $701,326.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and have sold 72,468 shares valued at $1,560,044. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 98.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 30.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 148,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

