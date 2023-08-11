Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,922 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

