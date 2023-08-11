Betsy S. Atkins Sells 36,000 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enovix Trading Down 2.5 %

Enovix stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,053. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENVX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

