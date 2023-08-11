Betsy S. Atkins Sells 36,000 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Free Report) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Enovix Trading Down 2.5 %

Enovix stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,053. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENVX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.