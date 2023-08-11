Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Berry Global Group updated its FY23 guidance to $7.30 EPS.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 5.3 %

BERY opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $69,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $5,770,595. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.